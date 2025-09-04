Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 66,167 Shares of DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 81.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 66,167 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivium Point Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. William Blair raised shares of DexCom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.89.

DexCom Stock Performance

DexCom stock opened at $78.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.52 and a 1 year high of $93.25. The company has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 54.81, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.27.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. DexCom had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $304,041.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,766,430.80. This trade represents a 9.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $130,459.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 106,689 shares in the company, valued at $9,494,254.11. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,131. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

