Nomura Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.4% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,325.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,530.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,210.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,311.11.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of MTD opened at $1,267.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,246.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,186.57. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $946.69 and a 1 year high of $1,521.01.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $983.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.41 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 476.07% and a net margin of 21.46%.The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.65 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 42.100-42.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 10.550-10.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,308.64, for a total transaction of $215,925.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,012.16. This represents a 63.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.90, for a total value of $1,381,555.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 283 shares in the company, valued at $368,154.70. This trade represents a 78.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,827 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,208. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.