Nomura Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 82.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79,635 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,263,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,900,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,890 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 3.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,409,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,230,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,687 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Copart by 15.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,345,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $868,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,656 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Copart by 7.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,490,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,052,000 after purchasing an additional 658,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Copart by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,927,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,188,000 after purchasing an additional 61,855 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Copart

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $1,118,405.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,798.61. This represents a 43.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart Trading Down 0.7%

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPRT stock opened at $48.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.96.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

