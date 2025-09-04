Devesh Agarwal Sells 1,745 Shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) COO Devesh Agarwal sold 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $26,332.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 67,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,998.67. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Devesh Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 11th, Devesh Agarwal sold 2,132 shares of Bandwidth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $28,355.60.

Bandwidth Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of BAND stock opened at $15.36 on Thursday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average is $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.95 million, a P/E ratio of -45.18 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $180.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bandwidth has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,785,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,393,000 after buying an additional 16,671 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,249,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,260,000 after buying an additional 112,269 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 680,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after buying an additional 69,065 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 648,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after buying an additional 52,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 1st quarter valued at $7,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Articles

