Quarry LP Raises Stake in Stifel Financial Corporation $SF

Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 151.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SF. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 67.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 123.6% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 53.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SF. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.78.

In other Stifel Financial news, Director Michael J. Zimmerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total value of $966,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 45,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,592.77. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 7 shares of company stock valued at $781 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $113.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.17 and a 200 day moving average of $100.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.13. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $73.27 and a 12-month high of $120.64.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 35.66%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

