Quarry LP Raises Stock Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. $EPAC

Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 1,109.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 41.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Enerpac Tool Group

In related news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 4,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $173,141.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 94,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,634.64. This represents a 4.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Enerpac Tool Group Price Performance

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $41.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.15. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $51.91.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $158.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.35 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 14.65%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 7th. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.45%.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

