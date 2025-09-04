Quarry LP Takes $91,000 Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI

Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 39,574.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 686,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,500,000 after acquiring an additional 684,645 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at $81,420,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at $46,236,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1,946.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 275,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,486,000 after purchasing an additional 262,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth about $29,919,000. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

NYSE HLI opened at $191.56 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.99 and a 12 month high of $201.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.11.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $605.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.07 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 16.46%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total transaction of $98,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.81, for a total transaction of $914,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,500 shares of company stock worth $9,010,160. Insiders own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLI shares. Wall Street Zen cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.00 price target (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $185.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLI

About Houlihan Lokey

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.