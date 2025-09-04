Quarry LP Acquires Shares of 1,832 The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company $SMG

Quarry LP acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 70,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $4,359,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 13,274,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,721,784.72. This trade represents a 0.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 25.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial set a $80.00 price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group set a $68.00 price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $60.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 79.46 and a beta of 1.98. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $45.61 and a 12 month high of $93.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.40.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a net margin of 1.54%.The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.500- EPS. Analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 347.37%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.