Quarry LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Everus Construction Group, Inc. $ECG

Quarry LP raised its stake in Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) by 369.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Everus Construction Group were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECG. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Everus Construction Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Everus Construction Group by 295.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Everus Construction Group alerts:

Everus Construction Group Stock Performance

Shares of ECG stock opened at $75.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.28. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Everus Construction Group ( NYSE:ECG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $921.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. Everus Construction Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 5.07%.The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Everus Construction Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ECG shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Everus Construction Group from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Everus Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Everus Construction Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Everus Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Everus Construction Group from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Everus Construction Group

About Everus Construction Group

(Free Report)

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everus Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everus Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.