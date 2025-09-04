Quarry LP Increases Position in Tanger Inc. $SKT

Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 2,296.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Tanger were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Tanger by 3,451.2% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tanger by 1,027.9% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger during the first quarter worth about $203,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tanger Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE:SKT opened at $33.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34. Tanger Inc. has a one year low of $28.69 and a one year high of $37.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Tanger Announces Dividend

Tanger ( NYSE:SKT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Tanger had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 18.22%.The business had revenue of $133.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tanger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.240-2.310 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Tanger’s payout ratio is currently 132.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SKT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Tanger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Tanger in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Tanger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tanger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

About Tanger

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

