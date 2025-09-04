Quarry LP Makes New $98,000 Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Quarry LP purchased a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,373.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,407.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,295.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,646.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,645.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $2,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group set a $3,000.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,875.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,817.22.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

