Viavi Solutions Inc. $VIAV Shares Bought by Quarry LP

Quarry LP raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 481.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $718,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,368 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,517,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,422,000 after buying an additional 301,482 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,337,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,609,000 after buying an additional 92,382 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIAV has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Viavi Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Viavi Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.130-0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 11,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $132,740.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 66,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,226.48. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $146,625.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 71,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,557.62. This trade represents a 15.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,873 shares of company stock worth $605,095 in the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.