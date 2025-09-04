Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund, Inc. $CLM Shares Sold by Quarry LP

Quarry LP lessened its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLM. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund in the first quarter worth about $405,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund Stock Performance

CLM stock opened at $8.12 on Thursday. Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.81.

Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1224 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.1%.

(Free Report)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.