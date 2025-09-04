Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Shares Down 17.4% – Should You Sell?

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 17.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 659 ($8.86) and last traded at GBX 679 ($9.13). 3,561,642 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,035% from the average session volume of 313,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 822 ($11.05).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,091.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of £618.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,588.22, a P/E/G ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 846.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 858.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.82.

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported GBX 26.50 EPS for the quarter. Hilton Food Group had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 15.15%. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Food Group plc will post 62.3340321 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Food Group plc is a leading international food and supply chain services partner. We partner with leading retailers, brands and food service partners across the world.

We offer a unique multi-category proposition of outstanding protein products including meat, seafood, vegan and vegetarian, and easier meals.

