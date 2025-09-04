Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Shares Down 17.4% – Should You Sell?

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2025

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFGGet Free Report)’s share price fell 17.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 659 ($8.86) and last traded at GBX 679 ($9.13). 3,561,642 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,035% from the average session volume of 313,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 822 ($11.05).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,091.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hilton Food Group

Hilton Food Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £618.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,588.22, a P/E/G ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 846.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 858.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.82.

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFGGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported GBX 26.50 EPS for the quarter. Hilton Food Group had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 15.15%. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Food Group plc will post 62.3340321 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Food Group plc is a leading international food and supply chain services partner. We partner with leading retailers, brands and food service partners across the world.

We offer a unique multi-category proposition of outstanding protein products including meat, seafood, vegan and vegetarian, and easier meals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.