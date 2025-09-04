Quarry LP Grows Position in Korn/Ferry International $KFY

Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 193.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Korn/Ferry International were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 11.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Korn/Ferry International by 140.1% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 91,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 53,175 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,305,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Korn/Ferry International Stock Down 0.4%

Korn/Ferry International stock opened at $73.61 on Thursday. Korn/Ferry International has a 12 month low of $59.23 and a 12 month high of $80.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Korn/Ferry International Announces Dividend

Korn/Ferry International ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 18th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Korn/Ferry International had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 8.91%.The company had revenue of $712.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Korn/Ferry International’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Korn/Ferry International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.260 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Korn/Ferry International will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Korn/Ferry International’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KFY. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Korn/Ferry International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Korn/Ferry International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Korn/Ferry International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Korn/Ferry International Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

