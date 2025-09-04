MAI Capital Management Cuts Stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C $LLYVK

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,168,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,668,000 after buying an additional 1,831,288 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,395,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,605 shares during the last quarter. JNE Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. JNE Partners LLP now owns 1,300,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,539,000 after purchasing an additional 288,390 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 888,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,471,000 after purchasing an additional 275,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C in the fourth quarter worth $14,553,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C Price Performance

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock opened at $96.33 on Thursday. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $98.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.73 and its 200 day moving average is $77.36.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C ( NASDAQ:LLYVK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($3.15).

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

