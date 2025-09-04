MAI Capital Management Increases Holdings in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Corteva were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,814,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,736,000 after buying an additional 639,799 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in Corteva by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 16,785,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,299,000 after acquiring an additional 288,792 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Corteva by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,759,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,041,000 after acquiring an additional 110,865 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $640,333,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,088,000 after purchasing an additional 98,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 49,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,655,240.40. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CTVA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Corteva from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Corteva from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.25.

Corteva Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $72.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $77.41.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.31. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 8.16%.The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.17%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

