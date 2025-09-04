MAI Capital Management Lowers Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF $IXN

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $95.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.03 and a 200-day moving average of $85.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.58 and a 12 month high of $98.80.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

