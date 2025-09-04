MAI Capital Management Trims Position in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in lululemon athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 506.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in lululemon athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in lululemon athletica by 154.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

lululemon athletica Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of LULU opened at $198.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. lululemon athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.95 and a fifty-two week high of $423.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.60. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 43.48%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of lululemon athletica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $303.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $270.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $270.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, lululemon athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.83.

Insider Transactions at lululemon athletica

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $6,375,178.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,058,829.16. The trade was a 19.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

