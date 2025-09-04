MAI Capital Management Sells 52 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF $VDC

MAI Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21,775.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 41.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.0%

VDC stock opened at $219.25 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $202.96 and a twelve month high of $226.73. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.26.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

