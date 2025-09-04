MAI Capital Management Sells 1,339 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF $USRT

MAI Capital Management lessened its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $791,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $428,000. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $563,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,533,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,320,000 after acquiring an additional 213,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 145,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT opened at $57.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.97 and a 200-day moving average of $56.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $63.22.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

