First Trust Managed Municipal ETF $FMB Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4,941.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 119,000.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of FMB opened at $49.83 on Thursday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $52.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.99.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a $0.144 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.