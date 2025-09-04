OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $373,000 Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF $XBI

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp cut its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 89.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,200 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 9,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 115,554 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $566,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 0.8%

XBI opened at $93.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $66.66 and a 1 year high of $105.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.90.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

