32,882 Shares in Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. $NVCT Purchased by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVCT. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the first quarter worth about $2,481,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuvectis Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Nuvectis Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Nuvectis Pharma by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Nuvectis Pharma by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472 shares in the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuvectis Pharma alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Nuvectis Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Nuvectis Pharma from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Nuvectis Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Nuvectis Pharma Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ NVCT opened at $6.35 on Thursday. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of -0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.21.

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Research analysts anticipate that Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nuvectis Pharma news, major shareholder Marlio Charles Mosseri acquired 5,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,767.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,981,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,824,629.94. The trade was a 0.19% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 39,045 shares of company stock worth $314,300. Company insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvectis Pharma

(Free Report)

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NXP800, a novel small molecule that is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvectis Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvectis Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.