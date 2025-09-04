OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Trims Position in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. $CLPT

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lessened its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.12% of ClearPoint Neuro worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLPT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,633,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 222,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 121,083 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 41,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 28,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

ClearPoint Neuro Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLPT opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $291.41 million, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 7.30 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.40. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $19.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ClearPoint Neuro ( NASDAQ:CLPT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 66.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.44%. ClearPoint Neuro has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

CLPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ClearPoint Neuro from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ClearPoint Neuro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ClearPoint Neuro

Insider Activity

In other ClearPoint Neuro news, Director Timothy T. Richards sold 10,000 shares of ClearPoint Neuro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $132,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 77,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,619.68. The trade was a 11.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Burnett sold 21,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $282,372.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 243,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,407.38. This trade represents a 8.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

About ClearPoint Neuro

(Free Report)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.