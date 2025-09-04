OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. $MPAA

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report) by 227.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 29,100 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.21% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPAA. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorcar Parts of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Motorcar Parts of America Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $14.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.41 million, a P/E ratio of 206.32 and a beta of 1.44. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $15.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.94.

Motorcar Parts of America Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

Featured Stories

