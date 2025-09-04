OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Raises Stock Position in Nutex Health Inc. $NUTX

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.17% of Nutex Health worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutex Health by 73.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 31,366 shares during the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new stake in Nutex Health in the first quarter worth $868,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nutex Health by 485,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Nutex Health in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutex Health in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NUTX shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Nutex Health from $150.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nutex Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Nutex Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Nutex Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.50.

NASDAQ NUTX opened at $82.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of -0.17. Nutex Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $184.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.35.

Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.

