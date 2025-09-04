Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK Shares Sold by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lessened its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Crown were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Crown by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,135,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,836,000 after acquiring an additional 167,252 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Crown by 412.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,719,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,624 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Crown by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,637,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,117,000 after purchasing an additional 83,523 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,549,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,126,000 after purchasing an additional 279,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Crown by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,242,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,883,000 after purchasing an additional 149,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Crown

In related news, CAO Gerard H. Gifford sold 8,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.93, for a total value of $846,290.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 122,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,617,674.05. This represents a 6.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 449,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,139,109.12. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,222 shares of company stock worth $5,873,770 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $92.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.98 and a 12 month high of $109.48.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 4.64%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Crown has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.100-7.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Crown’s payout ratio is 21.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCK. Baird R W lowered Crown from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Crown from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Crown from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

