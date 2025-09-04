OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New $325,000 Investment in HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR $HUYA

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 101,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $923,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,025,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 267,616 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 23.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUYA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUYA opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $839.39 million, a P/E ratio of -41.94 and a beta of 0.76. HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $6.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.52.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

