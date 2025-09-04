OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys New Holdings in Hillenbrand Inc $HI

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 900,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,722,000 after purchasing an additional 176,482 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,594,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,359,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

HI stock opened at $24.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -99.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average of $22.96. Hillenbrand Inc has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $35.59.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $598.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.48 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 13.53% and a negative net margin of 0.63%.Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Hillenbrand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.200-2.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand Inc will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently -360.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp lowered Hillenbrand from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

