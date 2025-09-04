Zevia PBC $ZVIA Shares Purchased by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Free Report) by 77.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,800 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Zevia PBC were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZVIA. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zevia PBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Zevia PBC by 2,845.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 15,280 shares in the last quarter. 53.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $2.50 to $2.70 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.61.

ZVIA opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.73. Zevia PBC has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $44.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.63 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zevia PBC will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.

