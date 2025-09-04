OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp reduced its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,103 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 54.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 188 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,435.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 49.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 0.2%

DKS opened at $209.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $166.37 and a one year high of $254.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.02.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.08. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 8.52%.The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 33.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,166 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $8,217,160.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 299,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,371,954.20. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 1,026 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.50, for a total value of $208,791.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,139 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,286.50. This trade represents a 5.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,200 shares of company stock valued at $14,462,923. 32.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $232.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Gordon Haskett upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.