Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Watsco, Inc. $WSO

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 597 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSO. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth $2,588,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on WSO shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Watsco from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $505.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.17.

Watsco Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:WSO opened at $392.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $440.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.43. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $390.36 and a 12-month high of $571.41.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 92.02%.

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Stories

