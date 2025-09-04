Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Insider Sells $1,436,300.00 in Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Daffan sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,436,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 54,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,399,305. This represents a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Nicholas Daffan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 3rd, Nicholas Daffan sold 5,419 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $1,630,360.34.

VRSK opened at $268.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $284.49 and its 200-day moving average is $294.23. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $259.01 and a 1-year high of $322.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. The company has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 460.89%. The company had revenue of $772.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.73%.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 106,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Promus Capital LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,304,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

