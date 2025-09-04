Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. $PAG

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $648,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

In related news, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total value of $200,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,211.10. This trade represents a 5.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total value of $527,701.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 36,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,040,999.20. This represents a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,414. 52.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAG stock opened at $183.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.75. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.05 and a fifty-two week high of $189.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.22. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 36.74%.

Penske Automotive Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

