Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,433,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 8,302.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 626,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,783,000 after acquiring an additional 619,197 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,001,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,785,000 after purchasing an additional 588,113 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,946,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,302,000 after purchasing an additional 568,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

FNF stock opened at $59.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.05. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $66.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.02.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 7.93%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.76%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

