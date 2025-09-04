Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Independent Bank Corp. $INDB

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,171 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Independent Bank worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INDB. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 156.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth $337,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INDB shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Independent Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Independent Bank Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of INDB stock opened at $70.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.66. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $52.15 and a twelve month high of $77.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $181.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.47 million. Research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

