Short Interest in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII) Rises By 1,700.0%

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,200 shares, anincreaseof1,700.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently,0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently,0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.4%

SVII opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.70. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $12.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Clear Street LLC increased its position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 7,870.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 35,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 35,181 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 204,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 28,336 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

