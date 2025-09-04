Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) Short Interest Update

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,190,000 shares, anincreaseof1,673.5% from the July 31st total of 67,100 shares. Approximately15.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately15.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenon Medical in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tenon Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

NASDAQ TNON opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22. Tenon Medical has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $15.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.11. Tenon Medical had a negative return on equity of 332.11% and a negative net margin of 429.45%.The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tenon Medical by 1,872.9% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 39,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37,721 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Tenon Medical during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tenon Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenon Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 22.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as transfixes the SI joints.

