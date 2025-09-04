Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) COO Benjamin Huston Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) COO Benjamin Huston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.66, for a total value of $3,646,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 104,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,076,338.56. This trade represents a 8.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Carvana Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $362.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.40. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $124.39 and a 12-month high of $413.33. The company has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 3.46%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 961.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 960.0% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVNA shares. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wedbush raised Carvana to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Carvana from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Carvana from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Carvana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.47.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

