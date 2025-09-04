Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) COO Benjamin Huston Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) COO Benjamin Huston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.66, for a total value of $3,646,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 104,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,076,338.56. This trade represents a 8.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Carvana Trading Down 1.1%
Shares of Carvana stock opened at $362.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.40. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $124.39 and a 12-month high of $413.33. The company has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 3.46%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on CVNA shares. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wedbush raised Carvana to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Carvana from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Carvana from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Carvana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.47.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
