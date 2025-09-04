Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) CAO Siphelele Jiyane Sells 22,725 Shares

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) CAO Siphelele Jiyane sold 22,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $2,192,280.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 219,467 shares in the company, valued at $21,171,981.49. The trade was a 9.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Siphelele Jiyane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 4th, Siphelele Jiyane sold 15,871 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,325.00.

Affirm Stock Up 3.8%

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $85.31 on Thursday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 11.54 and a quick ratio of 11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 656.28, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 3.64.

Institutional Trading of Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Affirm had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $876.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Affirm has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,195,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,898,000 after buying an additional 922,813 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,389,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,899,000 after buying an additional 808,455 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,659,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,195,000 after buying an additional 254,359 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,544,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,350,000 after buying an additional 2,657,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,970,000 after buying an additional 161,522 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AFRM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Oppenheimer set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Affirm and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $56.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.04.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

