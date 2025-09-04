Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) EVP Sells $2,650,480.00 in Stock

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) EVP David Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,048.07. The trade was a 25.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $47.48 on Thursday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.35.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The business had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Daiwa America lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.38.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

