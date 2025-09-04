10,900 Shares in Strattec Security Corporation $STRT Purchased by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.26% of Strattec Security as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Strattec Security during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in Strattec Security by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Strattec Security by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Strattec Security during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Strattec Security by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Strattec Security

In related news, COO Rolando Guillot sold 22,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $1,507,535.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 5,541 shares in the company, valued at $364,930.26. The trade was a 80.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STRT shares. Wall Street Zen raised Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Strattec Security Stock Down 0.9%

STRT opened at $65.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $273.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Strattec Security Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.57 and a 12 month high of $83.00.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The auto parts company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.99. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 3.31%.The company had revenue of $152.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.51 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Strattec Security Corporation will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

Featured Stories

