OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $441,000 Stock Position in Pool Corporation $POOL

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp reduced its position in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POOL. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth $168,735,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth $144,901,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 33,549.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,699,000 after purchasing an additional 259,002 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $716,422,000 after purchasing an additional 50,566 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 3.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,284,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $409,054,000 after purchasing an additional 44,897 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of Pool stock opened at $304.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $309.63 and its 200-day moving average is $312.35. Pool Corporation has a one year low of $282.22 and a one year high of $395.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 7.79%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.99 earnings per share. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Pool from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pool from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Pool from $322.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.14.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

