Ieq Capital LLC Has $531,000 Stock Holdings in ING Group, N.V. $ING

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in ING Group were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ING. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of ING Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,062,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ING Group by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,161,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,205,000 after buying an additional 1,353,054 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ING Group by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 4,250,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,274,000 after buying an additional 869,281 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ING Group by 671.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,780,000 after buying an additional 487,716 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of ING Group by 1,434.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 405,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,932,000 after buying an additional 378,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Group alerts:

ING Group Stock Performance

NYSE ING opened at $24.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.01. ING Group, N.V. has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $25.11.

ING Group Cuts Dividend

ING Group ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. ING Group had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 11.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.4002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 450.0%. ING Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ING

ING Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ING Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.