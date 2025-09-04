Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Sassine Ghazi Sells 11,366 Shares

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2025

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPSGet Free Report) CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total value of $6,694,687.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,615 shares in the company, valued at $42,181,951.15. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Synopsys Price Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $592.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $91.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.74 and a 12 month high of $651.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $590.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synopsys from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Synopsys from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $610.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on SNPS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 120.0% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 275.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 481.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.