Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Sassine Ghazi Sells 11,366 Shares

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total value of $6,694,687.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,615 shares in the company, valued at $42,181,951.15. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Synopsys stock opened at $592.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $91.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.74 and a 12 month high of $651.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $590.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.03.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synopsys from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Synopsys from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $610.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.21.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 120.0% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 275.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 481.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

