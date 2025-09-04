R Stanton Dodge Sells 105,554 Shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $5,000,092.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 512,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,262,013.97. This trade represents a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

R Stanton Dodge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 5th, R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $4,707,708.40.

On Friday, July 18th, R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $4,594,765.62.

On Wednesday, June 18th, R Stanton Dodge sold 158,331 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $6,174,909.00.

DraftKings stock opened at $47.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.80. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.64 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 30.06%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 197.9% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.37.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

