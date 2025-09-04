Insider Selling: Mastercard (NYSE:MA) CFO Sells 17,263 Shares of Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,459,294. The trade was a 35.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Tuesday, August 19th, J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total value of $10,456,032.24.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA opened at $592.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $570.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $557.28. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $465.59 and a 1 year high of $601.77. The company has a market cap of $535.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,421,213,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 55,868.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,421,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,541,880,000 after buying an additional 13,397,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $6,725,317,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 65,631.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,225,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,508,636,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $4,238,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $645.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.54.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

