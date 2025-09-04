Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Reed Hastings Sells 25,959 Shares

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Director Reed Hastings sold 25,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,207.71, for a total transaction of $31,350,943.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,837.74. This trade represents a 98.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Reed Hastings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 1st, Reed Hastings sold 22,765 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,162.46, for a total transaction of $26,463,401.90.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Reed Hastings sold 16,840 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.78, for a total transaction of $21,820,935.20.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Reed Hastings sold 9,673 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,329.11, for a total transaction of $12,856,481.03.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,226.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $660.80 and a 52-week high of $1,341.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,227.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,120.98.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,379,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $51,394,583,000 after buying an additional 381,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,444,013 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $23,359,801,000 after buying an additional 360,604 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,732,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,940,505,000 after buying an additional 304,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,926,733 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,234,278,000 after buying an additional 229,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 109,524.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,239,576,000 after buying an additional 8,827,662 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,425.00 price target (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,297.66.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

