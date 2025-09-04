JMP Securities Boosts Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Price Target to $15.00

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

GENI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

Shares of GENI stock opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. Genius Sports has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $13.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.08 and a beta of 1.87.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 13.94%.The business had revenue of $118.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Genius Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GENI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Genius Sports by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,244,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,590 shares during the period. Voss Capital LP grew its position in Genius Sports by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 9,269,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,087 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in Genius Sports by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 9,191,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,595,000 after purchasing an additional 806,233 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Genius Sports by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,963,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,886,000 after purchasing an additional 64,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Genius Sports by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 7,813,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,257,000 after purchasing an additional 107,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

